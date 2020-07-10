Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.10

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.10 and traded as low as $181.50. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 129,416 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $416.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Garth Milne purchased 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,732.18 ($8,284.74).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

