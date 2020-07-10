Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.49. 10,633,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,450. The company has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.