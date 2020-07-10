Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,324 shares of company stock valued at $43,065,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. 12,843,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,738. The stock has a market cap of $362.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

