Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

DIS traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

