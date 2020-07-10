Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.5% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

