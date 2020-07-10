Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will announce $18.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.13 billion and the lowest is $17.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $72.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $74.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $73.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.00 billion to $75.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,166,408. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 273,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 69,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.