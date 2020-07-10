Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $29.50

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

