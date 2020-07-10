West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

NYSE WST traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day moving average of $175.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $236.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.