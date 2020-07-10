Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 226,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

