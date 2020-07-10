WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCAGY shares. ValuEngine raised WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of WCAGY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,029. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

