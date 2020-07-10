XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XP.
XP (NYSE:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.
NYSE XP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $49.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.
XP Company Profile
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
