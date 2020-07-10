XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.69

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.69 and traded as low as $118.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 82,364 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.65. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 million and a PE ratio of 35.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 194.44%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

