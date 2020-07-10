YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Achieves $6.72 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.76 or 0.01980221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00115896 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.