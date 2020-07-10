Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce sales of $743.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.64 million and the highest is $749.20 million. Southwest Gas reported sales of $713.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $69.00. 14,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,765. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

