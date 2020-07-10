Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $40.73. 2,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 31,048 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,617,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

