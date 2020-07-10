Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.25. 4,427,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,522. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $275.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,608.65, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $888,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $979,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,971 shares of company stock valued at $153,075,140. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

