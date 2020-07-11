-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Kaleyra reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Kaleyra stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 1,023,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,863. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit