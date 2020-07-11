-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Kaleyra reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Kaleyra stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 1,023,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,863. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

