-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.06). U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.55. 55,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,935. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $78,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $81,435.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,298.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

