$0.13 EPS Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 898.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

