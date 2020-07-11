-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TapImmune posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TapImmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

MRKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. TapImmune has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

