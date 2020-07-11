-$0.16 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

AESE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $67.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 235,286 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $583,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 800,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,837.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $386,141.28. Insiders have sold a total of 888,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

