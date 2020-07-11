$0.23 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $132,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

