-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.08. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

SHOO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 531,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

