$0.28 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Nielsen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 2,432,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

