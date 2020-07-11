$0.47 EPS Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RLI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. RLI posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in RLI by 1.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RLI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RLI by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RLI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.19. 161,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,065. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

