-$0.48 EPS Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Jul 11th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%.

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.55. 64,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,051. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $98.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

