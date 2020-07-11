$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.34. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

CIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,753,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 156,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 727,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

