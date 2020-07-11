$15.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $15.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $21.70 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $28.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $74.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $93.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.91 billion to $106.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

