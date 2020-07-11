$233.16 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) will announce sales of $233.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.80 million. RLI reported sales of $224.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year sales of $935.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $927.30 million to $943.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $968.38 million, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RLI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RLI by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,065. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit