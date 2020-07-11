$233.16 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) will announce sales of $233.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.80 million. RLI reported sales of $224.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year sales of $935.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $927.30 million to $943.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $968.38 million, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RLI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RLI by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,065. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

