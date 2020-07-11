$328.41 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $328.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.40 million and the highest is $433.10 million. Align Technology posted sales of $600.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.42.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $273.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,078. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.75. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $301.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

