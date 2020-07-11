$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce $34.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $35.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $46.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $196.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $199.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $217.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $221.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Clarus stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. 102,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,754. The firm has a market cap of $311.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481,451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 81,897 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.