-$5.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.65). Beigene posted earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 252.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($20.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.62) to ($17.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($18.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.76) to ($10.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 211,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.88. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,559.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,840,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,082 shares of company stock worth $21,002,763 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Beigene by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Beigene by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $67,449,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 171,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

