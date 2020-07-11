A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.7-52.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.09 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $7.25 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $283,795. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

