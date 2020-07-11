Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $108,304.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Ethfinex, CoinPlace and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.71 or 0.05050997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033351 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, CoinExchange, ZBG, BitForex, YoBit, Bilaxy, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.