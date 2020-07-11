ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $796,575.73 and approximately $253.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028339 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 104,723,992 coins and its circulating supply is 84,581,982 coins.

ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

