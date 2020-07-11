AdEx Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. AdEx has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $300,741.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.71 or 0.05050997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033351 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.