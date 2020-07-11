aelf Reaches Market Cap of $55.61 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $55.61 million and approximately $22.05 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.05046045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033242 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

