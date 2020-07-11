Aion Hits Market Cap of $51.80 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Aion has a total market cap of $51.80 million and $5.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Koinex, Ethfinex and Kucoin. During the last week, Aion has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01985208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00193208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117406 BTC.

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 439,318,769 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, BitForex, Liqui, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, Binance, LATOKEN, Koinex, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

