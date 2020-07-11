Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of (0.08)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Alcoa also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.08-0.00 EPS.

AA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.19. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $8.50 to $11.70 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

