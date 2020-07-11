All Sports Price Tops $0.0047 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. All Sports has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.05022135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033017 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

