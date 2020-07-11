Amon (AMN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,922.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Amon has a market capitalization of $713,592.27 and approximately $5,922.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.97 or 0.05011828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

