Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $282.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Coherent posted sales of $339.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COHR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.05. 140,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

