Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.87). aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,037. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

