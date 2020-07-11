Analysts Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $463.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $443.15 million to $484.00 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $399.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

PZZA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,040. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,433.50, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

