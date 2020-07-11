Analysts Expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 156,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 290,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.22. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

