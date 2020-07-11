Analysts Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Twin River Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,380. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.18. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,321.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 188,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

