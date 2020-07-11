apM Coin (APM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.42 or 0.05067201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033442 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

