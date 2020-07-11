Apollon (XAP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $43.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 121.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 79.6% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $9,622.83 and approximately $43.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053249 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

