Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Binance. Ardor has a market cap of $53.07 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007431 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

