Atonomi Reaches One Day Volume of $172.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $83,759.30 and approximately $172.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.05022135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

